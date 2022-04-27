Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira admits he and his team-mates are dreaming about the Europa Conference League final - but is under no illusions about the challenge Roma will offer.

Speaking before Thursday's semi-final first leg, the right-back said: "When you are so close to the final, you do think about it.

"We are all really excited with this challenge. It’s a new competition. We are close to the end and we will do our best to keep going to the final. We will have to do well to go through.

"It will be the first European semi-final for the club. We have the opportunity to get to the final and win a European competition. It will be a big competition against Roma and we are all aware of that.

"We know they have good players, it’s an aggressive team, but we play in front of our fans and hopefully it will be a nice atmosphere. They will be there from the first whistle and they will help the team."

