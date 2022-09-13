D﻿an Burn says signing for his boyhood club Newcastle is something he never thought would happen, especially after last year's takeover.

When asked if he still gets goosebumps being announced at St James' Park as "Newcastle's Dan Burn", he said: "Definitely. It’s what I dreamed of as a kid, playing in the black and white of Newcastle, and it hasn’t worn off at all.

"It was something I thought I was never going to be able to do, especially getting to the stage of my career I was at. Just after the takeover happened, I was walking the dog with my dad and I said: ‘That’s us done now. There’s no way I’m going to play for Newcastle.’ The three or four months later I was travelling up there. It’s strange how it works.

"I knew I could give a good account of myself and it was something I really wanted to happen. I always knew it could be the case that I was being signed to be a short-term fix, knowing that in the long-term they were going to have to do something.

"But if I can get myself into the team and training, I will back myself against anyone that they will bring in. I believe in my ability and what I can bring to the team.

"I was happy at Brighton and playing week in, week out and my family were very happy. But as soon as I knew Newcastle were involved I was desperate to go."

