Dundee sign Thistle winger Tiffoney

Partick Thistle winger Scott Tiffoney has signed for Dundee, with the newly-promoted club saying they fended off competition from "a number of other clubs" to land the 24-year-old.

Tiffoney will become a Dark Blues player when his Thistle contract expires at the weekend. Dundee have not disclosed the length of his Dens Park deal.

He moved to Firhill from Livingston two years ago and scored 12 goals in 35 games for beaten play-off finalists Thistle last season.

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “I am thrilled that Scott will be joining the club. He is a player that I have monitored and admired for a long time and will get the fans off their seats.

"When he has the ball, he can make things happen, he can create chances for others, and he can create opportunities for himself. He has a tremendous work ethic and wants to improve as a player."