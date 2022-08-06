Celtic linked with Mohammad Abu Fani once again

Reports in Israel suggest Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani, frequently linked with Celtic this summer, is unhappy at being used as a substitute in every Champions League qualifier so far and with an offer from a European club being rejected. (Daily Record), external

"While the window is open we're still active," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who believes there could be more new faces and players shipping out in the coming weeks. (Daily Express), external

Bosman lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont insists Scotland's top clubs stand to benefit from a new legal challenge to Uefa's stance on cross-border leagues. (Daily Mail), external

