After scoring twice in Crystal Palace's 3-1 win over Aston Villa, Wilfried Zaha has been picked in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"I thought Zaha took his goal extremely well against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek and really should have gone on to win the game for Crystal Palace based on the chances he had," said Garth. "However, against Aston Villa this unpredictable and impulsive talent tore the visitors to shreds. When Zaha is in this mood there is very little a team can do to stop him.

"I think the problem for Patrick Vieira, and the reason the Ivorian has not moved to a top four club is that the player doesn't do what he does best often enough. Personally, I would like to see Zaha playing European football and put his talents really to the test. It would be nice to know how good this lad really is."

