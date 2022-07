Nottingham Forest have lined up a move for Huddersfield Town's 26-year-old left-back Harry Toffolo and are ready to step in with a £10m bid for the Championship side's midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 23. (Sun), external

Forest have also agreed a fee with Burnley for 35-year-old Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. (Football Insider), external

