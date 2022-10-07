Arsenal have not announced any new injuries ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are their only confirmed absentees.

Liverpool expect to have the same squad available from the Champions League win against Rangers, although Curtis Jones has since returned to training.

Arthur Melo sustained a muscular injury ahead of that match and remains out, along with Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

