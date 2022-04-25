Brentford's maiden season in the Premier League has been "a dream", according to England striker Natasha Dowie.

The Bees dominated Champions League-chasing Spurs in a goalless draw on Saturday and Dowie has been so impressed with what Thomas Frank is building at the club.

"I love what they're about, their mentality and the way they play for their manager," Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Huge credit to Brentford - what a season they have had."

Dowie also showered praise on Christian Eriksen, whose January arrival transformed the atmosphere around Brentford.

"He is a dream to watch," she said. "Everything goes through him - he lifted everything about Brentford.

"Everything goes through him and every player's game just lifts when he's playing.

"It's like he simply walks through games."

