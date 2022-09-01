Manchester City have confirmed Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji as their fifth signing of the summer.

The Switzerland international has signed a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side after four and a half years in Germany.

"I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started," he said. "City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons.

"They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out - so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me."

Akanji has 41 caps for his country and scored four times in 158 appearances for Dortmund.