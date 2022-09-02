Everton v Liverpool: Team news

Everton forward Neil Maupay is set to make his debut after he was ineligible for the draw at Leeds United, while new arrival Idrissa Gueye may also feature.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are back in training but not yet available.

Liverpool welcome back Darwin Nunez following suspension, while Diogo Jota has returned to training.

Jordan Henderson is sidelined after being substituted with a hamstring issue in the win over Newcastle United.

New signing Arthur Melo is not expected to receive international clearance until Saturday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Will Maupay slot straight into Everton's side?

Do you think Klopp will bring Nunez back immediately?