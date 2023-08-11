We asked you where you think Burnley will finish on their return to the Premier League.

Here are some of your comments:

John: I don't think this season will be the same quick, free-flowing football of last season, but I do think Burnley will be a much improved team than when they were last in the Premier League. I think we will shock a few big teams and finish mid-table.

William: There’s one comment that sticks in my mind from Vincent Kompany - if you can keep the ball the opposition can’t score. Based on that thinking we will play pretty much the same way and there will the odd games where we will come unstuck. Kompany has assembled a young and hungry side who will not be scared of the Premier League. I think we will finish 10th.

Steve: We should finish clear of the relegation slots. I am confident as we have some talented players and some decent acquisitions. Luton, Sheffield United and Everton will struggle for sure and we will be able to take points from anyone at the Turf.

Tim: I Think they will finish 15th but could be anywhere between 10th and 16th. Really can't see them going down given the weakness of some of the teams.

Jean: We will have lots of fun this season. Vincent will stick to his principles and we will have a few big defeats but we will finish 14th and we will only get better. Up the Clarets!