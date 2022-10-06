'No risk' as Utd take Djoum on trial

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum “would absolutely add to the group” if he wins a deal at Tannadice.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international, a free agent after leaving Apollon Limassol, is training with the Tayside club.

Fox spent time as a coach at Hearts during Djoum's four years at Tynecastle before the player's exit in 2019.

"We will see where it goes in the next couple of days, but Arnaud is a good footballer,” said Fox.

"His fitness levels are really good. Whenever you bring someone in who is on the open market, outside the window, it can be a wee bit of a risk.

"It is not something that I would do over a consistent period but, because of my relationship with him, because I know what he can do, I know his personality, his character, his mentality, these things made it a pretty safe decision to get him in.

"If it progresses to the point that we could get something done, he would absolutely add to the group."