M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

He came, he saw – and the Foxes were conquered.

Prospective new owner Bill Foley’s visit seemed to run like clockwork, from the time fans got wind of a particular flight travelling from Las Vegas to Bournemouth.

The Vegas Golden Knights majority owner visited the club, met players at the training ground, and was very visible as he watched Saturday’s game against Leicester from an executive box, while the news filtered out that the takeover agreement had been signed and is now awaiting approval from the Premier League.

It was as though the script had been written for an exciting come-from-behind win in front of the new man at the top – with Leicester’s first-half lead cancelled out by Philip Billing’s crisp, volleyed finish, before Ryan Christie applied the coup de grace for a 2-1 victory.

Foley seemed to enjoy what he saw, warmly applauding and celebrating the goals with technical director Richard Hughes and his assistant Simon Francis, two men both steeped in Cherries lore from their playing days – while he was happy to pose for photographs with fans outside Vitality Stadium.

So, as the Premier League pursues its regulatory procedures relating to new owners – a process likely to take weeks rather than days – the speculation continues.

Will Gary O’Neil’s five-match unbeaten run earn him the keys to the manager’s office? Will Foley buy back the ground, or build a new stadium elsewhere? (Or both?)

For some informed perspective on what the deal could mean for Bournemouth, a recommended listen is BBC Radio Solent’s chat with ex-Cherries chairman Trevor Watkins – now an international sports lawyer who has worked on Premier League club takeovers – from before Saturday’s game.