'Something amiss' at Rangers - Thomson

Former midfielder Kevin Thomson reckons “something is amiss” at Rangers after Giovanni van Bronckhorst questioned his players’ mentality after the 7-1 Liverpool rout.

“The manager is mentioning these things and it leaves you open to criticism because fans expect you to have these qualities as a Rangers player,” Thomson told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

“Put talent and technical ability aside, to succeed at Rangers you need mentality and character because you’re constantly under the microscope.

“A a few months ago they were in the Europa League final – but there’s something amiss because last night in the second half it became a painful watch.

“If the tools have been downed, there’s only one outcome. But if they want to have a go, roll their sleeves up and dig in, there’s no better time because everyone will be asking questions of this group.”