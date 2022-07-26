Former Hearts skipper Berra retires

Former Hearts captain and Scotland defender Christophe Berra has retired from playing at age 37.

The 41-cap centre-back bows out after a year with Raith Rovers following his Tynecastle exit.

Berra came through Hearts' youth system and made 263 appearances across two spells spanning 11 years at his hometown club.

He left Hearts in 2009 for a £2.3m switch to Wolves, where three of his four seasons were spent in England's top flight, then had four years at Ipswich Town before returning to Tynecastle in 2017.

His final game was in Raith's 3-0 League Cup loss to Aberdeen on Sunday.

He told the Raith website that retirement was "far from an easy decision" but the time was right "to step aside and allow the club to bring in some new players to drive the team forward".