Hibs pair to miss remainder of training camp

Joe Newell and Lewis Miller will play no further part in Hibs' pre-season training camp in Marbella after picking up minor injuries.

Midfielder Newell has been ruled out for two weeks with a small tear in his hamstring after being forced off injured in the first half of Saturday's friendly win over FC Europa.

And full-back Miller faces up to a week on the sidelines with a tendon issue in his calf.

Hibs play the final friendly of their Spanish trip when they take on English Premier League side Bournemouth in Marbella on Thursday (17:00 BST).