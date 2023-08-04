Aston Villa romped to a 3-0 victory over Serie A runners-up Lazio in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Thursday night.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and an own goal by visiting defender Mario Gila sealed a resounding win against their illustrious opponents, who will be playing Champions League football this season.

In total, Unai Emery made nine changes as he sought to give as much of his squad valuable playing time - and there were impressive performances throughout.

Villa now head to Valencia for their final warm-up game on Sunday before the Premier League season kicks off at Newcastle on Saturday, 12 August.