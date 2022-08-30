Brendan Rodgers said there is "no magic formula" for his side maintaining confidence after their winless start.

The Foxes have picked up just a single point from their opening four matches and are currently bottom of the Premier League.

However, Rodgers believes that it's "a matter of time" before a win comes with their performances deserving "more points than we have gotten".

"This league is all about consistency, if you can find consistency in the performance level, you can get consistent results" he said.

"I think we should have more points than we have. We have been in good positions.

"At the weekend I felt we should have had something. You have got to be able to turn those performances consistently into points. It's not been an ideal start and it is very early but we would have hoped to have made a better start.

“I think what is important at this stage is that for the players there is clarity in terms of the game idea, the plan and then reinforcing there is no magic formula.

"It's based around hard work, hard work will give you the confidence and from that you have a better chance to succeed.

"It's just working hard every single day, keeping things as simple as possible and obviously you get a little bit of luck."