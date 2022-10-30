Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton

C﻿raig Nelson, BBC Sport

Fulham manager Marco Silva knows his side deserved the three points at home to Everton, but while he was happy with the performance will be keen not to let his side’s high standards slip.

This was the first time in seven Premier League home matches this term that last season’s Championship winners have failed to score.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was potentially lucky to avoid a red card for his tackle on Idrissa Gueye, drew a rare blank in front of goal.

The Serbian striker was unable to add to his tally of nine goals, despite having 10 efforts on goal – the highest number of any player in the Premier League this season.

There is, of course, no shame in failing to score in the Premier League, but with a defence that has leaked 22 goals in 13 games, Fulham will need to maintain their sharpness in front of goal.

Silva will know only too well how rising expectations, if not satisfied, can become a problem if results and performances start to tail off.

Gladly for the Cottagers boss, he knows the overall team performance was good enough to secure all three points on another day.