'I will miss my Brummies' - El Ghazi leaves Villa after four years

Anwar el Ghazi says scoring for Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley was one of the best days off his life after leaving the club for PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch winger returns to his homeland after four years at Villa Park.

El Ghazi wrote on Twitter:, external "First of all I want to say THANK YOU Aston Villa and their supporters for the amazing four years and the opportunity to play for this fantastic club.

"I will never forget the beautiful moments I have had here. 31-05-2019 is one of them. One of the best days of my life to score at Wembley and helping the club coming back to the Premier League.

"I would also like to thank everyone at the club behind the scenes for taking care of me and my family.

"It’s time to say goodbye now. I will miss my Brummies but I am proud to say that I am bringing a new Brummie back home with me. I wish nothing but the best for the club, the players and the fans."