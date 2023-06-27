Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet hopes the club's previous experience of moving through the English football pyramid will help the Hatters during their preparations to return to the top flight.

Sweet was taking part on a BBC Radio 5 Live discussion about the differing approaches taken by promoted clubs in their attempts to establish themselves in the Premier League.

"We've got promoted three times and, while the scales are different moving from one division through to another, the processes remain the same," said Sweet.

"We're quite fortunate to have experienced that three times and we're relying on those processes. While the process [of going into the Premier League] might add a nought to the numbers you're talking about, it is the same thing.

"We are going to be sensible. We got promoted into the Premier League and finished third [in the Championship] by having a bottom-five or bottom-six budget.

"We're used to being able to manage that value - so I think we're looking at this as an exciting challenge rather than a real problem."

