🎧 New Leeds United podcast episode out now
- Published
The latest episode of our podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet is available for you to download right now.
Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix has some apologies to make to a few of the Leeds United squad, as he is joined by BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope.
It is the first time the trio have been able to discuss a win... so they ask how the Anfield victory happened and discuss what it might mean for the future of Jesse Marsch.
“A few apologies” from @curlywand after Crysencio Summerville’s rusty toe-poke at Anfield👀😂— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 31, 2022
Episode 5 of ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ is available NOW on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/9ezgZjVjca#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/E7lnak1tt7
