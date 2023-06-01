Your Manchester United player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Manchester United player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Casemiro - picked by 53% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Casemiro - 53%
Marcus Rashford - 31%
Lisandro Martinez - 10%
Luke Shaw - 6%
And here's what Dale O'Donnell from Stretty News, external had to say about your winner...
"Manchester United have been crying out for a top quality defensive midfielder for years. The Brazilian hasn't just provided the team with security in that area, but he possesses the ability to unlock teams from deep positions and has scored a number of important goals. A midfield general."
