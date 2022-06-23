We asked what business you'd like to see Chelsea do in the summer transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Marc: Buy Sterling now I say. Put a bid in ASAP before some other team snatch him away. I think our new owner is being to cautious in his thinking... All the other top teams have got new players now but Chelsea are just looking... The fans want action now...

Simon: Out: Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Jorginho. Thomas Tuchel's job: Integrate Gallagher, Gilmour and Colwill. Get the best out of the talented Loftus-Cheek and Werner (killer instinct?), Barkley (tackle rate), Chalobah (caught in possession). Buy one centre back from Seville and a goalscorer from Everton. Play less sideways football. Easy!

Rod: Here we go again. Why buy a player that’s past his best and is not first-team selection anymore? Namely Sterling, Richarlison. What about Lamptey/Tomori/Colwill/Gallagher/Broja? I could go on forever.

