Arsenal have turned down a formal offer from Monaco for United States striker Folarin Balogun. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Italian midfielder Jorginho could leave Arteta's side for Turkish club Fenerbahce despite only joining the Gunners from Chelsea for £12m in January. (Times), external

The Gunners also remain in contact with Brentford regarding the transfer of Spain goalkeeper David Raya but Bayern Munich are also interested. (That's Football via Twitter), external

