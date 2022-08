Manchester City will assess recent injuries picked up by Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake and Kalvin Phillips.

Aymeric Laporte is still working his way back to fitness following knee surgery in May.

Crystal Palace are without James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is recovering from a wrist injury, with a return thought to be a couple of weeks away.

