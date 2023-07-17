Denmark midfielder Mads Bidstrup has left Brentford for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old only made 14 appearances for the Bees after signing in July 2020 and spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Nordsjaelland.

Last year, he was awarded the Danish club's player-of-the-year award.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Mads is one of the best professionals we have worked with over recent seasons.

"He did extremely well on loan over the last 18 months, and ideally we would've liked to work with him for longer.

"We recognise that at this stage of his career, Mads needs to continue to start games every week."