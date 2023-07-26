Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui says the team will need their supporters "more than ever" to help them achieve success in the Premier League this season.

In an interview, external with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague on Tuesday, Lopetegui spoke about the financial challenges that the club currently faces.

The former Real Madrid and Sevilla boss led Wolves to safety last season after being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas - and expects everyone at the club will need to work even harder this time around.

"We have suffered a lot to achieve our aim," he said. "We have to highlight the level of the Premier League.

"The Premier League doesn't forgive anyone and the wake-up is done. We need to understand this and translate to the fans, too, the situation and say we are going to need your help more than ever. We are going to do our best, if we have to work 25 hours [a day] we have to do it.

"As a coach, I would like to have more options and I think it's good for the players too to have competition. It increases the level of the players and the team, but it is not happening in Wolverhampton. It is happening in all of the teams in the Premier League because it's the most demanding competition in the world.

"The rest of the teams are going to invest and have good squads and we have to be ready."