We asked for your views on Brighton's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Wow, so much for trying to improve our away form. Give us a chance, five out of first six away games are no-hopers. On the other hand, home games look great.

Shaun: Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, and Man City all in the first two months. That is a tough but exciting run of games. Bring it on.

Tiger Tim: Tough first six - to play both Manchester clubs, as well as two big London clubs, is a big ask, especially with our appalling away form last season. Six points from the first six matches is realistic I think.

Dave P: Annoyed we are away on the opening and closing game again this year. That said, playing Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea away early on might not be a bad time to play these games. They might take a few games to get going. Hopeful our away form will pick up and we steal a few points!