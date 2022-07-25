Ralph Hasenhuttl again highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements as Southampton were held to a goalless draw by Championship side Watford on Saturday.

In a game of few chances, Hasenhuttl was pleased with the defensive solidity but admitted his frustration with the quality going forward.

"It was a tough test for both teams," he told the club's official website, external. "The pitch was very dry, so it was not as quick a game as possible.

"The discipline was good, but we were again struggling to score goals.

"We can definitely create better chances and can also score more goals than we do at the moment, and this is what we have to work on."

Southampton have two more friendlies before the season gets under way at Tottenham on 6 August.

They host Monaco on Wednesday and wrap up their pre-season campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.