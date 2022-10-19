Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "The nature of the football club is we're expected to win these competitions.

"It's a good challenge for us tonight, every cup game, particularly away from home, is a bit of a challenge. I'm looking forward to it."

Asked if he's able to make several changes without disrupting the team's flow, Postecoglou said: "We're trying to get to that point.

"We've still got eight games to go in this cluster before the break. If you rely on too few, you're going to get a number of injuries. We've done pretty well in minimising that side of it, the guys who've missed out have done so through contact rather than muscle injures.

"It showed at the weekend if the guys who come in provide that energy, it doesn't disrupt our performance."