Rangers return 'unreal' for Balogun

A return to Rangers feels "a bit unreal" for Leon Balogun, who has returned to the club a year after being released.

The 35-year-old centre-back, who spent last season at Queens Park Rangers, has signed a one-year deal back at Ibrox.

"It feels like coming home," Balogun said. "Since I left, I always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I made in Glasgow and around the club. Now that I'm back, it's nice to say the least.

"I know what people are going to say very quickly if we're not performing, so it's time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need."

The move comes a day after Rangers confirmed fellow centre-half Leon King had suffered a long-term injury during pre-season training in Germany.

"As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so [Balogun] could join us here in Germany," Rangers boss Michael Beale added.