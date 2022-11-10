Celtic pair earns spots in the team of midweek
Celtic had to look sharp at both ends of the pitch to eke out victory at Fir Park on Wednesday.
Kyogo Furuhashi did the business up top, scoring the opener and putting in his usual tireless shift, while Cameron Carter-Vickers was a rock in defence.
A team-high three interceptions as well as four clearances illustrate the USA international's impact in keeping out the hosts.
It means both Kyogo and Carter-Vickers slot into the Premiership team of midweek put together by Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland.