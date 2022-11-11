Sutton's prediction: 1-0

The Gunners looked like a side who had an identity - while the Blues didn't appear to have a clear idea of what they would do when they came forward, or link up well at all.

Newcastle will stay in the top four whatever happens in this game, and they must be delighted with their recent results that have put them there, as well as the way they have been playing.

I think we will see more of the same here. I don't expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I am backing the Magpies to make it five league wins in a row.

Jessica's prediction: 2-2

Newcastle have been decent recently, and this should be a really good game.

Olivia's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle are going well and this will be close - but Chelsea to edge it.

