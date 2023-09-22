German football expert Raphael Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues that Jurgen Klopp's "mission doesn't feel quite over at Liverpool yet" after he was linked with the Germany managerial job before Julian Nagelsmann's appointment:

"So far the timelines have not aligned between him and the German FA.

"There was a real view within the corridors of power that a couple of years ago, coming off the back of that very bad Covid season and when Jurgen Klopp’s mother had passed away, that Klopp was looking for a change.

"But again the timings weren’t quite right and in the end he renewed his contract and seems very happy and very motivated at Liverpool at the moment."