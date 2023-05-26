Harry Kane is eyeing another 10 years playing at the top level as he says he "probably will" play until he is 40.

The Tottenham striker, who turns 30 in July, has scored 28 goals this season despite Spurs' disappointing campaign.

Speaking at a ceremony in which he was awarded the Freedom of the City of London, the England captain said: "I am someone who always wants to push, always wants to get better, so if I am scoring goals at 39, then for sure I probably will play until I'm 40.

"I always said I think it depends how your career has gone and what you've achieved, what kind of mindset you are in at that stage.

"Sometimes there is a perception when you reach 30 that you're coming to the end but in recent history some of the players who have been Ballon d'Or winners or Champions League winners have been 35, 36, 37."

Kane is just 50 goals away from breaking the Premier League goalscoring record held by Alan Shearer and, despite uncertainty around his future as he enters the final year of his contract at Spurs, he is still focused on playing at the highest level.

"I think as long as you stay mentally hungry and physically in a good place, which I am, then I feel like you can play as long as possible," said the forward.

"For sure I want to be playing another seven or eight years at the highest level and hopefully I can do that.

"I just have to keep improving and every year I try to do that - finding different ways to score - and that is something I will continue to do for the rest of my career."