This will be the first ever meeting between Blackpool and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup; it is the Tangerines’ 265th match in the competition and Forest’s 403rd. Their 86 previous meetings have either been in league games or the EFL play-offs.

This is Nottingham Forest’s first FA Cup tie as a Premier League side since 1998-99, when they lost 1-0 to Portsmouth, then of the second tier. Indeed, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by lower league sides in their two previous Premier League seasons, also losing to Chesterfield in 1996-97.