Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

The Barnfield training ground is abuzz with activity as Burnley's pre-season preparations are in full swing.

Players have been out on the grass on a dreary day, with some heading into the gym afterwards and another group of four led by full-back Charlie Taylor testing their skills on the Teqball table.

Such has been the methodical approach, a handful of players returned to training on 5 June for light sessions and gym work - so early the 2022-23 season was yet to be completed, with the Champions League final taking place later that week.

Players, staff and supporters endured the ignominy of relegation from the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, when Burnley finished 18th to end their six-year top-flight stay.

Popular manager Sean Dyche was sacked with eight games remaining and caretaker Mike Jackson could not salvage the situation.

"Personally, that relegation will still be there for me," first-team coach Jackson tells BBC Sport. "They don't go away, you wish you could just wipe them.

"But after all the work that was put in last season by everyone at the club, the excitement and opportunity to be part of the Premier League is something to look forward to."

The appointment of former Belgium defender and Manchester City captain Kompany has been highlighted as a turning point, galvanising the club and putting them on the path to recover with a highly impressive promotion by achieving a century of points.

Read the full article on Burnley's Premier League preparations