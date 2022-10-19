B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham.

A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards.

J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously at times but got the job done and head for Nottingham Forest on Saturday on the back of three straight wins.

I﻿t was a big night for Darwin Nunez, whose first Anfield goal for the Reds sealed the points and, after questions about whether he might be feeling the pressure following his big-money move, Nunez now has three goals in four games.

T﻿here was another big contribution from Alisson.

T﻿he keeper followed up his assist for Mohamed Salah's winner against Manchester City with a superb diving save to keep out Jarrod Bowen's penalty.