Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
- Published
By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport
Liverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham.
After all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards.
Jurgen Klopp's side lived dangerously at times but got the job done and head for Nottingham Forest on Saturday on the back of three straight wins.
It was a big night for Darwin Nunez, whose first Anfield goal for the Reds sealed the points and, after questions about whether he might be feeling the pressure following his big-money move, Nunez now has three goals in four games.
There was another big contribution from Alisson.
The keeper followed up his assist for Mohamed Salah's winner against Manchester City with a superb diving save to keep out Jarrod Bowen's penalty.