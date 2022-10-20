Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

When Newcastle beat Everton 3-1 in this fixture in February last season, it moved them out of the relegation zone.

The fact this win pushed them up to fifth shows how far the club has developed since the takeover a year ago. Only three players from that starting line-up remained, with Bruno Guimaraes coming on in injury time in that last encounter.

But on this occasion, he showed again why he has become a pivotal figure for new-look Newcastle. In the first half, he had time and space in midfield where it seemed as if there was none, and he helped create a couple of early chances.

Around the half-hour mark he took control, and was instrumental in Newcastle going ahead by setting up Miguel Almiron for a delightful finish. He then almost doubled the lead on two occasions, one after a one-two with Kieran Trippier, and then with a low, curling shot - both efforts were just wide of the post.

Almiron, who was the butt of a joke by Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish last season, continued his good form and could have added to his tally with efforts either side of half-time. In a team which has lacked goals, he has proved a welcome stimulus.

Although Newcastle will be disappointed they could not score further, they once again showed their defensive strength with a fifth clean sheet of the season.