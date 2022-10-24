Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
- Published
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage.
Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
City and Club Bruges are the only teams who didn’t concede a goal from open play in the first four matchdays of this season's Champions League - and the only goal Pep Guardiola's side have let in so far in the competition was a Jude Bellingham header in the return fixture.
If Erling Haaland plays and scores for Manchester City in this game, it will already be the third time that he has found the net in five or more consecutive Champions League appearances. Only five players have previously done that on as many as three separate occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo (five), Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ruud van Nistelrooy (all three).