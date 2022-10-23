W﻿e asked for your views following Celtic's 4-3 win over Hearts...

Ted: The annoying thing about VAR in that game was that it got two decisions right and two wrong. How is that possible? It means it isn't factual it's opinion based. The two wrongs were astonishing. The expression on the Hearts player showed he knew he'd handled it. Ralston's goal - the Hearts defender initiated the grappling and then fell over

J﻿ohn: Good result yesterday at a difficult ground against a strong team at home. I still think Celtic should have a penalty kick and good goal which was chopped off. I still think the two Hearts penalties were not penalty kicks so a good three points yesterday