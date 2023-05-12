Player to watch - Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell lit up a rather dour affair with Aberdeen last weekend, crashing in a wonderful volley for the game's only goal.

Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to build his midfield around the Englishman and fellow January signing Nicolas Raskin - and the duo have added much-needed energy.

With Celtic visiting Ibrox as champions, this may be a dead rubber, but that term wasn't really designed for the Old Firm and both sides will be eager to send a message.

Cantwell has only been in Glasgow for a few months and already he's been on the losing side in this derby three times.

Three goals and four assists is a decent return from 12 league outings at a new club, but if he wants to be a lead character in a Rangers revival, he will need to make an impact in these fixtures.