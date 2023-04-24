Manchester City are planning a move for Brentford's 20-year-old Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey, who is valued at £30m. (Sun), external

City and Liverpool are interested in signing 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount, whose contract with Chelsea runs out in summer 2024. (Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany), external

AC Milan are looking at making a move for City right-back Kyle Walker, who has a year left on his contract at Etihad Stadium. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea have no interest in selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill this summer, despite interest from City, Liverpool and Tottenham. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column