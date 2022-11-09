S﻿cott Mullen, BBC Scotland

It was far from hot stuff from the defending champions on a wintry Lanarkshire night, but it's hard to argue with the facts as Postecoglou's side recorded their eighth domestic win in a row. The blip in Paisley which preceded that run seems a long time ago.

At Fir Park, there were glimpses of vintage Celtic under the Australian, but with six changes from the team which defeated Dundee United on Saturday, they struggled to click in the first half, and looked vulnerable in the second as Motherwell attempted to find an equaliser.

For Steven Hammell's side, there's a clear identity with how he wants the game played, but their recent run of results have allowed any momentum to stall. The Fir Park club have lost eight of their last 10 matches, and will desperately want to get into this winter break with a positive result on Saturday and begin to regroup.

Bevis Mugabi, Stuart McKinstry and Van Veen were all lost to injury in the first half. The Motherwell boss doesn't have his problems to seek.