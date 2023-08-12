Gossip: Hatate on Brighton radar?

Celtic star Reo Hatate could emerge as a target for Brighton again after manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed he is in the market for a midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have agreed a £3m fee to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg in Sweden and the defender will arrive in Scotland next week to undergo a medical (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are also in the market for a right-back, winger and striker for the Champions League group stages. (Daily Record)

One unnamed club from France and one from the German Bundesliga are considering moves for Celtic winger Liel Abada. (Sky Sports)

