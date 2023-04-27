BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope has called on Leeds' experienced players to drag them away from the relegation zone.

Pope highlighted long-serving duo Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling, who have been at the Whites since 2014 and 2016 respectively, as two players who "know what it takes" to avoid the drop.

Leeds are currently 16th but only one point above the relegation zone.

"You have to have players like Cooper and Ayling as they have got the scars of nearly coming up, coming up and then staying up - they know what it takes," Pope told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"They are the ones you need to help manage a game and hopefully take Leeds over the line in the end.

"They can also help the other players do likewise as they are clearly turning off in games. If they didn't have those sorts of players then they have no hope.

"The others just aren’t doing it."

