Former Brighton boss G﻿raham Potter has expresesed his sympathy for Enock Mwepu upon news of the Zambia midfielder's retirement.

P﻿otter signed the 24-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2021 and moulded him into a key part of the Albion midfield.

"﻿It's really terrible," Potter said. "At 24, to not be able to play football, puts everything in perspective.

"﻿Thankfully, it isn't as terrible as it maybe could have been. He's alive and well which is something we're all really thankful for.

"﻿I tried to call him today and left a message. He's a fantastic person and I'm sure he will succeed at whatever he does in his life."