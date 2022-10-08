Thomas Duncan, BBC Scotland

For Aberdeen, it was a night to forget. Another to add to the long list of miserable away days for Goodwin's side.

Defensively the team continue to be incredibly soft, having only managed six clean sheets in over a half century of games.

And in attack, which has been a brighter point this season, they were toothless. Goodwin has talked about a high-intensity game, and playing on the front foot.

But Aberdeen do not look like they know how to play without the ball. When they press, they don't squeeze high enough and pressure the pass, which leaves them vulnerable to balls in behind and over into midfield.

And when they play out, they don't drop deep enough to give passing options to allow the team to move up the pitch together.

The only bright spot was the return of Barron from his pre-season injury. He and Clarkson, barely out of their teens, made an impact off the bench, which in itself was damning of those who started.