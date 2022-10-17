L﻿iverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The red card was my fault. I went over the top in the moment, but I don't think I was disrespectful to anyone. When you look at the pictures back, I know myself at 55 years old the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card. I am not proud of that. I lost it in that moment and that is not OK. But a little bit of an excuse: I would like to mention how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is that possible?

On his team's display: "You have to play to your limits and further - that's what we did. We defended in an extremely well organised but very passionate way, closed the right gaps, challenged in the right areas. But they still get through, they still get to the touchline, they still have an incredible amount of players in the box.

"How we defended the box, and especially the six-yard box, was absolutely exceptional because I think we all know Manchester City have the square pass and one [player] is waiting free in front of the goal."